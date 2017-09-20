Stocks mostly flat as investors await Federal Reserve news

Stocks are nearly flat in early trading on Wall Street as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve.

Energy stocks were rising along with the price of crude oil early Wednesday. ConocoPhillips gained 1.3%.

Bed Bath and Beyond plunged 17% after reporting earnings and sales that missed analysts' forecasts.

Cereal maker General Mills was down 8% after reporting a disappointing quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,506.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 7 points, less than 0.1%, to 22,363. The Nasdaq composite fell 5 points, or 0.1%, to 6,456.

Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.23%.