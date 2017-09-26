Stocks edge up as tech firms regain a little ground

Stocks are edging up in mid-session trading as technology companies recover some of their losses from the day before.

Cruise lines are trading higher Tuesday after Carnival reported a stronger third quarter than analysts expected. Carnival shares rose 3.4%.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.7%, while Apple climbed 1.2%.

Credit monitoring company Equifax sank 1.6% after announcing the departure of CEO Richard Smith. Equifax was hit by a data breach that exposed personal information of as many as 143 million Americans.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,497.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7 points, less than 0.1%, to 22,304. The Nasdaq rose 3 points, less than 0.1%, to 6,374.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24%.