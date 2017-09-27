Stocks edge up as banks and tech firms rise

U.S. stock indexes are slightly higher Wednesday as banks rise along with bond yields but utilities and other big-dividend stocks tumble. Smaller companies are climbing as investors review tax cuts proposed by President Trump and congressional Republicans, and technology companies continue to recover some of their recent losses. Nike fell after saying big discounts continue to hurt its business.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,499 as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2 points to 22,282. The Nasdaq composite advanced 40 points, or 0.6%, to 6,420. The Russell 2000 index, which is made up of smaller-company stocks, continued to set records as it climbed 11 points, or 0.8%, to 1,467. It has jumped 8% since mid-August.

FED FOCUS: Investors bet that interest rates will keep rising. On Tuesday afternoon, Federal Reserve Chair Janet L. Yellen said the central bank will be careful not to raise interest rates too slowly even though inflation has long been weaker than the Fed expects. Investors think the Fed will raise rates again in December, and Yellen and other policymakers say they plan to raise rates several more times in 2018.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note rose to 1.47% from 1.45%. The yield on the 10-year note climbed to 2.29% from 2.24%. That helped banks, as higher interest rates mean banks can charge more to lend money. Bank of America shares ticked 2.5% to $25.42. Citigroup rose 1.9% to $72.31.

Companies that pay big dividends took steep losses. Kimco Realty, a real estate investment trust that owns outdoor shopping centers, slid 3.9% to $19.37. Household products maker Clorox fell 2.5% to $128.04. Rising bond yields made government bonds a more appealing investment to investors seeking income.

LACES UNTIED: Shoe and athletic gear maker Nike fell 3% to $52.12 after it said sales in the U.S. remained weak in its first fiscal quarter and steep discounts continued to affect its business. Although its earnings and revenue were better than analysts expected, analysts chalked much of that up to lower taxes, stock repurchases and spending cuts.

Other sporting goods companies also slumped. Under Armour fell 1.5% to $16.28. Dick's Sporting Goods retreated 1.6% to $27.17. Foot Locker was down 1.3% at $34.66.

TAX PLANS: Trump and congressional Republicans are proposing a tax plan that cuts taxes for individuals and corporations, reduces the number of personal tax brackets, and nearly doubles the standard deduction used by most Americans. The top tax rate for corporations would be cut to 25% from 35%. But with months of negotiations likely ahead and many key details missing, it's not clear what kind of plan might ultimately pass.

TWITTER TEST: Twitter climbed 1.7% to $16.87 after the company began testing will test a 280-character limit for tweets. That's double the current limit, which has existed for the social media company's entire history.

Other technology companies also climbed. Micron Technology had a better quarter than investors expected, and the chipmaker’s stock jumped 8% to $36.90. Facebook climbed 1.3% to $166.38.

POWERING DOWN: Utility company Scana dropped 6.8% to $51.81 after state police in South Carolina said they are looking into “potential criminality” by the company after a nuclear plant construction project was shut down after some $10 billion had already been spent. Scana said it will cooperate fully with the inquiry.

Scana's South Carolina Electric & Gas unit and partner Santee Cooper canceled the project in July after contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy.

LOSING ITS LUSTER: Gold fell to its lowest in a month. The metal's price declined $12.50, or 1%, to $1,289.20 an ounce. Two weeks ago gold was at a 12-month high, but it has fallen sharply since then.

CURRENCIES: The dollar got stronger. It rose to 112.64 yen from 112.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.1755 from $1.1798.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 18 cents to $52.07 a barrel in the New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, fell 44 cents to $57.38 a barrel in London.

OVERSEAS: The FTSE 100 index in Britain and Germany's DAX both advanced 0.4%. The CAC 40 in France rose 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%, and South Korea's Kospi slipped less than 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.5%.