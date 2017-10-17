Healthcare stocks rise, but others fall

Stocks on Wall Street were off to a mixed start Tuesday as gains for healthcare companies were offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

UnitedHealth Group, the country's biggest health insurer, rose 3.9% after reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.2% after reporting a strong quarter of its own.

Boeing fell 1% after rival aircraft maker Airbus took a majority stake on Bombardier's C-series passenger jets. Netflix sank 1.4% as investors worried about its mounting borrowing and spending on programming.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,558.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19 points, or 0.1%, to 22,976. The Nasdaq composite slipped 2 points to 6,621.