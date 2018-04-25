U.S. stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading; bond yields keep rising

U.S. stocks are wobbling, trading mostly lower Wednesday as investors continue to worry that growing costs for key materials, along with rising interest rates, will affect companies' profit growth. U.S. bond yields are rising again and setting four-year highs. Oil prices are at three-year highs. Stock indexes in Europe and Asia are also down; U.S. indexes took a steep drop the day before.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,632 as of 1:05 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 201 points at the open but later mostly recovered; it's down 45 points, or 0.2%, at 23,978. The 30-stock index has fallen for five days in a row, its longest losing streak in more than a year. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3 points, or 0.1%, to 7,004. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks faltered 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,549.
Almost two-thirds of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange were down. Banks took some of the largest losses. Technology, healthcare and industrial companies also declined. Those stocks tend to do better in times of faster economic growth.
PAYING THE COST: Stocks slumped Tuesday after heavy machinery maker Caterpillar said it doesn't expect to top its first-quarter earnings this year. Corporate profits fuel the stock market, and when they are rising, stocks tend to do well. Investors expected strong profit growth this year, thanks to the growing global economy and the corporate tax cut that President Trump signed at the end of 2017. That optimism helped send stocks to record highs in January.
The comments from Caterpillar's executives, as well as from other major companies such as 3M and Sherwin-Williams, led investors to worry about whether that growth will materialize. On Wednesday, tire maker Goodyear said higher raw-materials costs and weaker demand hurt its business in the first quarter. Its stock fell 4.9% to $25.55.
ON THE DEFENSIVE: Defense contractor General Dynamics slid 3.5% to $214.23 and Northrop Grumman fell 2.1% to $334.35 as their first-quarter reports failed to excite investors. Lockheed Martin, which tumbled after its report Tuesday, fell an additional 2.3% to $328.88. Raytheon declined 1.7% to $215.
Citi Investment Research analyst Jonathan Raviv said Northrop and Lockheed reported good results but didn't raise their forecasts for how much cash they will make. He said the companies probably were just being cautious, but investors were concerned.
ON THE MOVE: Aerospace company Boeing topped Wall Street's estimates and raised its forecasts for the year. Its shares rose 2.5% to $337.21. Railroad operator Norfolk Southern climbed 5.5% to $142.42 after it, too, surpassed analyst projections. That helped pull up other industrial companies' stocks.
BONDS: Investors may have also been worried about rising interest rates, which tend to slow economic growth by making it more expensive for people and companies to borrow money. Bond prices fell again Wednesday, sending yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note kept setting four-year highs as it rose to 3.02% from 3%.
Low interest rates have played an important role in the economic recovery of the last decade, and the yield on the 10-year note is a benchmark for many kinds of interest rates including mortgages. It has been climbing because investors expect economic growth and inflation to rise. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates two more times this year, but growing numbers of them now expect it to raise rates a third time after that.
SKY TUSSLE: Media conglomerate Comcast offered to buy British broadcaster Sky for $30 billion. Sky had previously accepted a $16.5-billion offer from 21st Century Fox, but British regulators haven't approved the deal. They are investigating whether Fox's bid for Sky would give Rupert Murdoch and his family, which owns several other media titles in the U.K., too much control over the country's news media.
Comcast also had a stronger first quarter than analysts expected, although it continued to lose cable subscribers. Its stock jumped 2.9% to $34.33. Sky rose 3.9% in London. Fox rose 2.2%, to $36.80. Disney, which plans to buy most of Fox's entertainment assets, climbed 1.9% to $101.36.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.26 yen from 108.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.2188 from $1.2237.
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 12 cents to $67.58 in New York. It's up 32% over the last 12 months and trading at its highest prices in more than three years. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 37 cents to $73.4 a barrel in London.
Gold fell 0.7% to $1,323.70 an ounce. Silver sank 1.1% to $16.52 an ounce.