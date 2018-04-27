Stocks wobble as Exxon sinks energy companies; Amazon leaps

U.S. stocks are little changed Friday after giving up an early gain. Weak results from Exxon Mobil are weighing on energy companies, and big technology companies and defense contractors also are falling. Amazon is climbing after reporting a strong first quarter, and other retailers are up as well. Asian stocks rose after the landmark summit of the leaders from North and South Korea.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,670 as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Earlier in the day, it was up as much as 10 points before briefly turning lower. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11 points, or 0.1%, to 24,311. The Nasdaq composite rose 13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,132. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,554. Most of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange traded higher.
AMAZONIAN EARNINGS: Amazon said its first-quarter profit more than doubled as consumers shopped more online and revenue from its cloud computing business continued to rise. The results were far stronger than Wall Street expected, and the stock jumped 5% to $1,594.07, adding to Thursday's 4% gain. That put the stock close to all-time highs. Amazon also said it will raise the price of an annual Prime membership in the United States to $119 from $99.
Amazon stock peaked in mid-March. It slumped over the following weeks after President Trump repeatedly criticized the company over issues including its contracts with the U.S. Postal Service.
Online travel company Expedia jumped 8.2% to $115.09 as investors applauded its first-quarter report. Athletic apparel maker Nike rose 2% to $69.43, and its rival and Under Armour climbed 6.1% to $17.93.
EARNINGS: Exxon Mobil dropped 3.4% to $78.14 after posting results that fell short of estimates despite climbing oil prices.
Cable company Charter Communications tumbled 15.2% to $252.75 after it said it lost TV subscribers in the first quarter. Jefferies & Co. analyst Scott Goldman said the company's residential video and high-speed data subscriber totals were both weaker than he expected.
Technology companies fared better. Intel rose 1.3% to $53.77 after the chipmaker raised its profit and revenue forecasts following a strong first-quarter report. Microsoft rose 1.3% to $95.46 after it also surpassed analyst estimates.
ECONOMY: The U.S. economy slowed to a moderate 2.3% annual growth rate in the first quarter as consumer spending turned in the weakest performance in nearly five years. Still, that was a better showing than experts forecast, and analysts expect consumer spending will pick up later in the year thanks to continued low unemployment and the Republican-backed tax cuts.
Stocks rallied Thursday on a combination of strong results from Facebook and other companies and a weaker reading on business investment from the Commerce Department. That suggested the economy might be growing at a slightly slower pace and could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more gradually.
The weak economic data over the last two days also paused a big gain in bond yields and interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.95% from 2.98%. The yield on the 10-year hit four-year highs recently; earlier this week, it peaked at 3.03%.
KOREA SUMMIT: Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to visit South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953. He went for talks with South Korean president Moon Jae-in about the North's nuclear program. The two sides repeated a previous vow to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons but did not provide any specific new measures or forge a potential breakthrough on the issue.
Seoul's Kospi and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 each rose 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.9%.
U.K. SLOWDOWN: In Britain, shares got a lift after soft growth data reined in expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again next month. The pound fell and London's FTSE jumped 1%, as a weaker currency is good news for British exporters. The German DAX rose 0.5%, and France's CAC 40 gained 0.4%.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.2% to $68.07 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 0.1% to $73.94 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 109.03 yen from 109.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.2112 from $1.2106. The pound fell to $1.3783 from $1.3924.
