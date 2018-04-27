Stocks wobble as Exxon sinks energy companies; Amazon leaps

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,670 as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Earlier in the day, it was up as much as 10 points before briefly turning lower. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11 points, or 0.1%, to 24,311. The Nasdaq composite rose 13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,132. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,554. Most of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange traded higher.