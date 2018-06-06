Stocks edge higher; bank shares rise with interest rates

PUT IT IN DRIVE: Tesla rose 4.6% to $304.52 after Chairman and CEO Elon Musk repeated his view that the company will reach its production targets for the Model 3 sedan. The Model 3 is Tesla's attempt to reach the mass market, and Tesla will need to more than double its recent production rates to meet Musk's target of making 5,000 cars a week. He says that will happen in the second half of the year. Tesla shareholders also rejected a proposal to overhaul the board of directors and strip Musk of his role as chairman.