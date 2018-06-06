Stocks edge higher; bank shares rise with interest rates

U.S. stocks are mostly rising Wednesday morning as bank shares climb in tandem with interest rates. Energy companies are also up while technology companies take small losses after they finished at record highs over the last few days. Electric car maker Tesla is gaining after confirming its production targets for the Model 3 sedan.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,750 as of 10:12 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 109 points, or 0.4%, to 24,909. The Nasdaq composite lost 4 points, or 0.1%, to 7,633. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,665.
Most of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange were trading higher. The S&P 500 has risen for the last three days, and the Nasdaq and Russell are at all-time highs.
FEELING WISE: Athenahealth, a medical billing software company, climbed 4.2% to $157.56 after it said it was exploring a possible sale. The company also said Chief Executive Jonathan Bush resigned effective immediately. Investor Elliott Management recently offered about $6.5 billion to take Athenahealth private and said it had grown frustrated with the company's performance. Athenahealth also named former General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt as its new chairman.
PUT IT IN DRIVE: Tesla rose 4.6% to $304.52 after Chairman and CEO Elon Musk repeated his view that the company will reach its production targets for the Model 3 sedan. The Model 3 is Tesla's attempt to reach the mass market, and Tesla will need to more than double its recent production rates to meet Musk's target of making 5,000 cars a week. He says that will happen in the second half of the year. Tesla shareholders also rejected a proposal to overhaul the board of directors and strip Musk of his role as chairman.
BONDS: Bond prices slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.96% from 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase shares rose 1.4% to $109.35, and Bank of America shares rose 1.4% to $29.53.
TRADE: Mexico announced duties of 15% to 25% on imports from the United States, including pork, steel tubes and bourbon in response to President Trump's decision last week to impose tariffs on Mexico’s steel and aluminum shipments. The Mexican government said it would waive tariffs on pork from other countries to ensure adequate supplies. Canada has also said it's planning steel and aluminum tariffs that will take effect July 1, and the European Union is expected to announce its own response to the U.S. tariffs in the coming weeks.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.2% to $65.41 a barrel in New York.
CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 109.92 yen from 109.76 yen. The euro rose to $1.1782 from $1.1715.
OVERSEAS: The DAX in Germany fell 0.3% and France's CAC 40 lost 0.6%. In Britain, the FTSE 100 index was little changed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both advanced 0.4%. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.