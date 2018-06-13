Stocks are mixed after AT&T ruling and before Fed meeting results

Investors are waiting for Comcast to officially announce an all-cash offer for 21st Century Fox's entertainment businesses based on the ruling, and Fox surged 7.3% to $43.49 while Comcast slipped 0.6% to $32.17. Comcast has said it's preparing an offer but was waiting for the outcome of the AT&T case. Fox had agreed to sell those businesses to Disney for $52.4 billion in stock, setting up the possibility that Disney will have to raise its offer. However, Disney shares rose 2% to $106.41 on Wednesday morning.