Stocks open slightly higher, but Twitter dives

By
Jul 27, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Traders work the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

Stocks opened slightly higher Friday on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest company earnings reports and new economic data.

The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew at a strong 4.1% annual rate in the second quarter, the best showing since 2014.

Twitter slumped 15.1% after the social media platform's monthly user figures fell short of estimates.

Amazon rose 2.8% after the online retailer reported a record-high profit as its advertising and cloud computing businesses kept growing.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,839.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 35 points, or 0.1%, to 25,562. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,865.

