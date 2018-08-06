Stocks get a lift from earnings reports; Berkshire and Tyson rise

U.S. stocks edged up Monday morning, with companies including Tyson Foods and Berkshire Hathaway rising after their second-quarter reports. Overseas markets are having a sluggish start to the week.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point, to 2,841 as of 10 a.m. EDT. The benchmark index has posted weekly gains five weeks in a row, its longest winning streak in 2018.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 56 points, or 0.2%, to 25,406 as aerospace company Boeing fell. The Nasdaq composite rose 13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,825.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 4 points, or 0.3%, to 1,678. Most stocks on the New York Stock Exchange traded higher.
RIDING HIGHER: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate said its insurance operations did better and the U.S. economy has gotten healthier. Its results were stronger than analysts expected. The company's Class B shares climbed 3.1% to $206.54.
Tyson Foods rose 4% to $60.04. The meat producer cut its profit forecast last week in part because of uncertainty surrounding trade policy and rising freight costs. But it didn't give any signs things are getting worse. The stock is down 26% this year.
Dental and medical products maker Henry Schein reported a larger profit and more revenue than Wall Street expected, and its stock climbed 4.7% to $83.99.
EARLY LOSERS: Consumer products company Newell Brands dropped 7.5% to $24.59. The company said that the liquidation of Toys R Us hurt its baby products business and that its writing products unit also struggled. Newell has been selling off assets, including its Rawlings sporting goods business.
Sotheby's auction house slid 5.9% to $49.78 after its profit fell short of investor projections. The company said its business was hurt by price guarantees that made some auctions less profitable.
Rite Aid plunged 11.4% to $1.62 after it forecast a bigger loss for the year because generic drug pricing isn't shaping up the way it expected.
CEO EXIT: PepsiCo said Indra Nooyi will step down as its chief executive in October after 12 years leading the company. Ramon Laguarta, who is in charge of corporate strategy and oversees global operations, will become its next CEO. The stock rose 1.4% to $117.95.
CURRENCIES: Regulators in China tightened controls on trading in the yuan in a possible effort to stop its decline against the dollar. The yuan has drifted lower against the dollar since February, which could help exporters that face higher U.S. tariffs but also raises the risk of capital flowing out of the economy.
The British pound weakened after the U.K.’s trade minister warned that the U.K. is at risk of leaving the European Union without a deal that would help it avoid tariffs and other trade barriers. The currency fell to $1.2937 from Friday’s $1.3007.
The dollar rose to 111.45 yen from 111.23 yen. The euro fell to $1.1551 from $1.1578.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.93% from 2.95%.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.9% to $69.12 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 0.5% to $73.55 a barrel in London.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX faltered 0.5%, London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, and France's CAC 40 was down 0.4%.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5%. Seoul's Kospi slipped less than 0.1%.