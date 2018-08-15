Stocks sink on growth concerns and jitters over Turkey

Global stocks are sinking Wednesday as an unexpected drop in profits for Chinese tech giant Tencent has investors worrying about economic growth. Oil and copper prices are falling.
Technology and energy companies are taking some of the worst losses in the United States. Retailers are falling despite solid results from Macy's and an overall increase in retail sales in July.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 25 points, or 0.9%, to 2,813 as of 10 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 240 points, or 1%, to 25,058. The Nasdaq composite sank 84 points, or 1.1%, to 7,786.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 14 points, or 0.8%, to 1,678. While stocks rallied overall Tuesday, small and midsize companies did far better than large ones. That suggests U.S. investors felt domestically oriented companies are a safer bet than multinationals after the turmoil of the last few days.
TECH TROUBLE: Technology companies fell after Tencent, the most valuable tech company in China, said its profit declined 3% in the second quarter. Tencent is a gaming company and also operates the popular WeChat social media platform.
Tencent stock fell 3.6% in Hong Kong. In the U.S., shares of JD.com fell 5.8% to $31.90 and online retailer Alibaba fell 2.5% to $168.16 while Baidu fell 2.5% to $210.79.
Large U.S. tech stocks also slipped. Alphabet, Google's parent company, sank 1.2% to $1,243.14, and Microsoft declined 1% to $108.46.
RETAIL ROUT: The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed 0.5% in July as consumers spent more money on cars, clothes and appliances.
Department store Macy's had a strong second quarter and raised its projections for the year. However, its sales slipped compared with a year earlier, and shares of Macy's and its peers slumped after big gains earlier this year. Macy's stock sank 9.7% to $37.77, Nordstrom slid 4% to $52.66 and Kohl's declined 4.1% to $75.71.
Those stocks have been falling for years as investors worried about the growing threat of Amazon and other online shopping options. Despite Wednesday's losses, Macy's is up about 50% in 2018 and Kohl's has rallied almost 40%.
COMMODITIES: Energy companies fell with oil prices. U.S. crude sagged 1.8% to $65.83 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, slid 1.2% to $71.58 a barrel in London.
Gold and silver prices also fell. Copper sank 3.2% to $2.60 a pound, its lowest price in more than a year.
Copper is considered an important economic indicator because of its many uses in construction and power generation. Copper futures have fallen more than 20% since hitting an annual high of $3.30 a pound in early June.
Shares in mining companies were down as the price of commodities fell, with investors appearing to lower their expectations for global economic growth. Glencore fell 4% while Rio Tinto was off 3%. Oil companies were also under pressure as oil prices fell.
TURKEY TURMOIL: Turkey's currency rose after authorities sought to ease liquidity problems in that country's banking system. Turkey also imposed $500 million in tariffs on U.S. goods as tensions between the countries increased.
There is also no sign that Turkey's president will let the central bank raise interest rates, which economists say it should do urgently to support the currency.
The ISE National 100 index slumped 2.8% after a gain of 0.8% Tuesday. Indexes in other emerging markets, including Brazil and Russia, also skidded.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.85% from 2.89%.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX, the CAC 40 in France and Britain's FTSE 100 all fell 1.1%.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.7%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 1.6%. South Korea's markets were closed for a holiday.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.74 yen from 111.22 yen. The euro fell to $1.1304 from $1.1339.