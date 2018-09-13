Stocks open broadly higher, led by tech companies

Stocks on Wall Street opened broadly higher Thursday as technology companies shook off some recent weakness and turned higher.
Apple rose 1.6%, the day after announcing its latest line of iPhones. Chip maker Qualcomm jumped 3% after announcing that it was proceeding with a big stock buyback program.
Kroger, the owner of supermarket chains including Ralphs and Food 4 Less, sank 9.3% after announcing disappointing quarterly results.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,901.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 129 points, or 0.5%, to 26,125. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 70 points, or 0.9%, to 8,023.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.95%.