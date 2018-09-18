Stocks rise broadly, led by tech shares

Technology stocks are leading U.S. indexes broadly higher in midsession trading Tuesday as the market claws back ground it lost the day before.
Microsoft climbed 1.2%, and chipmaker Micron jumped 4.9%.
Apple, which got an exemption to new tariffs announced on imports of goods made in China, was up 0.8%.
Ferrari rose 3% after the sports-car maker announced a new lineup of models.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.6%, to 2,906.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 136 points, or 0.5%, to 26,197. The Nasdaq composite climbed 80 points, or 1%, to 7,975.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.03%.