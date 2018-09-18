Advertisement

Stocks rise broadly, led by tech shares

By Associated Press
Sep 18, 2018 | 9:40 AM
The facade of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Technology stocks are leading U.S. indexes broadly higher in midsession trading Tuesday as the market claws back ground it lost the day before.

Microsoft climbed 1.2%, and chipmaker Micron jumped 4.9%.

Apple, which got an exemption to new tariffs announced on imports of goods made in China, was up 0.8%.

Ferrari rose 3% after the sports-car maker announced a new lineup of models.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.6%, to 2,906.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 136 points, or 0.5%, to 26,197. The Nasdaq composite climbed 80 points, or 1%, to 7,975.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.03%.

