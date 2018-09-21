Stocks mostly rise, building on Thursday's gains

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street on Friday, building on gains the market made Thursday.
Telecommunications companies rose Friday, led by a 2% gain in AT&T. Major U.S. indexes are at record highs.
The British pound fell after British Prime Minister Theresa May said talks over exiting the European Union are at an impasse.
Micron fell 1.8% after the chipmaker said its profits would be hurt by tariffs on Chinese imports that go into effect Monday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88 points, or 0.3%, to 26,745.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,936. The Nasdaq composite edged down 2 points to 8,025.
Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.07%.