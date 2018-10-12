Advertisement

Stocks open sharply higher, rebounding after two-day rout

By Associated Press
Oct 12, 2018 | 6:45 AM
Stocks open sharply higher, rebounding after two-day rout
Trader John Panin works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Stocks on Wall Street opened sharply higher Friday following a two-day rout that shattered a long period of calm on the market.

Big technology and consumer-focused companies, which took some of the worst losses this week, were solidly higher in the first minutes of trading.

Advertisement

Amazon jumped 3.8%. Apple clawed back 2.9%.

Citigroup jumped 2.5% after reporting higher earnings.

Asian and European markets were also higher.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 41 points, or 1.5%, to 2,770 in the early minutes. The index is still on track for its worst week since March.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 383 points, or 1.5%, to 25,433. The Nasdaq composite jumped 163 points, or 2.2%, to 7,491.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.16%.

6:45 a.m.: This article was updated with figures from the early minutes of trading.

This article was originally published at 6:40 a.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement