Stocks open sharply higher, rebounding after two-day rout

Stocks on Wall Street opened sharply higher Friday following a two-day rout that shattered a long period of calm on the market.
Big technology and consumer-focused companies, which took some of the worst losses this week, were solidly higher in the first minutes of trading.
Amazon jumped 3.8%. Apple clawed back 2.9%.
Citigroup jumped 2.5% after reporting higher earnings.
Asian and European markets were also higher.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 41 points, or 1.5%, to 2,770 in the early minutes. The index is still on track for its worst week since March.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 383 points, or 1.5%, to 25,433. The Nasdaq composite jumped 163 points, or 2.2%, to 7,491.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.16%.
