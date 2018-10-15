Advertisement

Stocks open lower after their worst week in six months

By Associated Press
Oct 15, 2018 | 6:50 AM
Stocks on Wall Street opened mostly lower Monday, with technology companies continuing to fall. Major U.S. indexes are coming off their worst week in six months.

Texas Instruments fell 1.4% in the first minutes of trading. Microsoft lost 0.8%.

Bank stocks declined as well. Bank of America fell 1.3% after reporting its third-quarter results.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,759. It fell 4.1% last week despite a rally Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45 points, or 0.2%, to 25,294. The Nasdaq composite fell 42 points, or 0.6%, to 7,454.

Indexes in Asia continued their decline from last week, while indexes in Europe were mixed.

