Stocks mostly rise; oil price slumps

U.S. stock indexes were mostly higher Tuesday morning, erasing some of the losses from Monday’s steep, technology-driven sell-off. Gains in banks and technology companies outweighed losses elsewhere in the market. Crude oil prices headed sharply lower, continuing a long downturn. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,737 as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 16 points to 25,393. The Nasdaq composite rose 46 points, or 0.6%, to 7,246. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9 points, or 0.6%, to 1,528.

U.S.-CHINA TRADE: The South China Morning Post reported Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic advisor might visit Washington ahead of Xi's planned meeting with President Trump. The newspaper, citing unidentified sources, said the visit is aimed at easing trade tensions but no schedule had been decided. The two sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of each other's goods in a dispute over U.S. complaints about Beijing's technology policy. Xi and Trump are due to meet during this month's Group of 20 gathering of major economies in Argentina.

TECH REBOUND: Technology stocks were trading higher, erasing some of the sector's hefty losses from a day earlier. Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 2.7% to $194.66.

REVVED UP: Advance Auto Parts vaulted 8.3% to $181.01 after the retailer reported strong quarterly results and raised its forecast.

COSTS A CONCERN: Home Depot fell 1.3% to $177.04 as rising costs overshadowed the home-improvement retailer's latest quarterly results, which topped Wall Street's estimates.

MIXED MEAL: Tyson Foods dropped 6.5% to $57.58 after the meat producer's quarterly earnings beat analysts' estimates but revenue fell short. The company also issued a weak outlook, noting that it faced higher labor and freight costs.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slid 2.2% to $58.62 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 2.2% to $68.56 a barrel in London.

Oil prices were down after Trump tweeted that he hoped Saudi Arabia and OPEC would not cut production. The remarks come after Saudi Arabia said this week that the oil cartel and allied crude producers will likely need to cut supplies, perhaps by as much as 1 million barrels of oil a day.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.16% from 3.19% late Friday. Bond trading was closed Monday for Veterans Day.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.95 yen from Monday’s 113.86 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1272 from $1.1240.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: European markets rose. Germany's DAX gained 0.7%, while France's CAC 40 added 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%. In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5%. Seoul's Kospi gave up 0.4% and India's Sensex added 0.4%. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 declined 1.8%.