MeToo movement has singled out more than 400 high-profile people

The study looked at national news articles that singled out people for sexual harassment or similar misdeeds, said Davia Temin, whose firm Temin & Co. did the research. Individuals with at least seven separate, national mentions were included. That includes celebrities such as Bill Cosby and Louis C.K., but the vast majority are corporate executives and business leaders such as Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich, who resigned late last week after revelations of an affair with an employee.