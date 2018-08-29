Internal probe finds 'no evidence of impropriety' by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai toward Sinclair Broadcast Group

Pai successfully rolled back rules that had made it harder for media companies to consolidate in certain markets. He has pledged to modify a rule that currently limits the audience reach of any broadcast company to a maximum of 39% of U.S. households, a regulation designed to ensure a diversity of voices on the airwaves. And Pai reinstated an FCC accounting method, known as the UHF discount, that effectively helps large media companies stay on the right side of the cap more easily.