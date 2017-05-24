Rocket Lab's Electron rocket 'made it to space' in the company's first test flight

Small-satellite launch company Rocket Lab said its Electron rocket “made it to space” in its first test flight, as the Huntington Beach firm and other small-rocket start-ups begin to inch closer to commercial operations.

In a tweet Wednesday evening soon after the launch Rocket Lab said it was “delighted."

The Electron rocket, which did not have a satellite aboard during this test flight, was intended to reach an elliptical orbit, about 186 to 310 miles above Earth at an 83- degree inclination.

The company’s 10-day launch window opened Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Pacific time, but the launch was delayed by three days because of weather conditions at the company’s private launch complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.

Rocket Lab completed construction on the launch complex in September.

Company Chief Executive Peter Beck said in a statement last week that the “No. 1 priority” of this first test flight was to “gather enough data and experience to prepare for a commercial phase.”

“We are all incredibly excited to get to this point,” he said.

This was the first of three test launches before Rocket Lab starts launching customer payloads. The company has already secured contracts with customers such as NASA and Earth-imaging firm Planet.

The growing launch manifest puts pressure on Rocket Lab to test its rockets and move on to commercial service, said Bill Ostrove, aerospace and defense analyst at Forecast International.

Rocket Lab is building a business around the burgeoning small-satellite market.

Thanks to technological advancements that slashed satellite development and launch costs, a number of companies, including SpaceX, OneWeb and Boeing, have proposed so-called constellations of hundreds or even thousands of small satellites that would provide low-cost broadband Internet access.

To meet the expected demand for launches, companies such as Rocket Lab are tailoring their rockets to give these small satellites a dedicated ride to space.

The Electron is small — about 56 feet long, with a diameter of about 4 feet — and is intended to lift small satellites or other payloads weighing up to 330 pounds to a low orbit.

The rocket’s first stage is composed of nine Rutherford engines, which are powered by liquid oxygen and kerosene. The company said it used 3-D printing for all of the primary components of the Rutherford engine.

Recently, there has been a flurry of activity from small-satellite launch vehicle developers.

Tucson-based Vector Space Systems launched a test of its Vector-R rocket earlier this month in Mojave, Calif. Another industry player, Long Beach-based Virgin Orbit, is aiming to test LauncherOne — a satellite-launching rocket that will be dropped from beneath the wing of a Boeing 747 — for the first time by the end of the year.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga