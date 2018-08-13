Email reveals former Salk president's efforts to discourage gender discrimination suit

“It is disappointing that (Emerson’s) counsel has chosen to disclose what we maintain is a privileged communication, over our objections and before the matter could be decided by the Court, particularly because Dr. Blackburn’s message was a sincere effort to reach out to Dr. Emerson and avoid litigation,” said Steve Strauss, an attorney representing the institute, in a statement emailed to the Union-Tribune. “That olive branch is now being used out of context to create an unfair and inaccurate characterization of Salk.”