Sears' CEO has come up with a last-minute plan to save it from bankruptcy

Eddie Lampert, who owns the hedge fund ESL Investments and is also the retailer's largest shareholder and creditor, has asked creditors to refinance $1.1 billion in debt before a $134 million debt payment due Oct. 15, according to a Sunday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He also called for the company to sell off $3.25 billion worth of real estate and assets, including Sears Home Services and the company's flagship Kenmore brand, which Lampert offered to buy last month for $400 million.