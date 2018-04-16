SpaceX will build BFR spaceships and rocket boosters at Port of L.A., Mayor Garcetti says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed Monday that SpaceX will build the company's BFR rocket and spaceship system at a facility at the Port of L.A.
In a tweet about his State of the City address Monday morning, Garcetti said the vehicle "holds the promise of taking humanity deeper into the cosmos than ever before." Hawthorne-based SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk has said BFR will eventually replace the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and its new Falcon Heavy rocket. BFR is also key to SpaceX's eventual goal of colonizing Mars.
Last month, SpaceX and the Port of L.A. had entered preliminary negotiations on a lease agreement that would expand the Hawthorne company's current operations at the port and allow it to build "large commercial transportation vehicles" that had to be transported via water for testing and delivery "due to their size."
That description led many to believe that the facility would be used to develop BFR, a reusable spaceship and booster that when stacked one atop the other is expected to be more than 340 feet tall.
SpaceX and port officials at the time would not comment on what exactly would be built at the 18-acre port site.
