SpaceX gets FCC approval to operate a second satellite constellation for broadband internet

To "accelerate” its deployment schedule, the company filed a separate request with the FCC this month asking to decrease the number of satellites in the initial constellation by 16. It also asked the FCC for permission to change the planned location of 1,584 satellites: They had been authorized to operate at the higher orbit, but SpaceX wants instead to put them at a lower orbit of 342 miles above Earth. That would “simplify the spacecraft design” and aid with orbital debris removal at the end of the satellites’ life, the company said.