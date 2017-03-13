SpaceX to launch commercial communications satellite tonight

SpaceX is targeting late Monday night for the launch of a commercial communications satellite.

The launch is set for 10:34 p.m. Pacific Time from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The EchoStar 23 satellite is expected to deploy about 34 minutes after the launch.

This time, Hawthorne-based SpaceX will not attempt to land its first-stage rocket booster on the ground or at sea. A combination of the satellite’s heavy weight and the high orbit it needs to reach won’t leave enough fuel required to bring the booster back.

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter two months ago that future flights of such payloads would launch either on the Falcon Heavy rocket, which is set to fly for the first time this summer, or on an upgraded version of the Falcon 9 rocket.

Musk has said the upgraded Falcon 9, which is expected to fly at the end of the year, would have better performance than the current version of the rocket and could be reused more easily.

This will be the third launch of the year for SpaceX, whose full name is Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Its last mission was about three weeks ago, when it launched supplies for NASA to the International Space Station.

