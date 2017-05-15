SpaceX to launch commercial satellite into space today

SpaceX plans to launch a commercial communications satellite Monday afternoon in what will be the Elon Musk-led company’s fifth launch of the year.

The launch of the Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite is scheduled for 4:21 p.m. Pacific Time from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The satellite will deploy about 30 minutes after launch.

Unlike in past launches, SpaceX said that due to “mission requirements,” it will not attempt to land the first-stage booster.

The satellite is intended to provide additional high-speed broadband capacity for users of London-based satellite communications firm Inmarsat’s Global Xpress network. It is headed for geostationary transfer orbit, meaning it will orbit the earth from a roughly fixed position above the ground.

Inmarsat-5 F4 will provide “in-orbit redundancy” — meaning it could serve as a replacement if any of the network’s existing satellites have problems — as well as provide other future capabilities, Inmarsat Chief Executive Rupert Pearce said in an earnings call this month.

The satellite was built in El Segundo by Boeing Co.

SpaceX’s last launch was May 1. That time, the Hawthorne space company — whose full name is Space Exploration Technologies Corp. — launched a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

