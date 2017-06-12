A recall hits 700,000 pounds of canned spaghetti and meatballs

About 700,125 pounds of canned spaghetti and meatballs products sold under brands including Libby’s and Chef Boyardee are being recalled because they might contain milk, an allergen that was not disclosed on the labels.

The products were produced by Conagra Brands Inc. from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2017, and were distributed nationwide to warehouses and retail locations, according to a recall notice issued Friday.

Subject to the recall are 14.75-ounce cans of the following products:

Chef Boyardee mini pasta shells & meatballs

Libby’s spaghetti & meatballs

Del Pino’s spaghetti & meatballs

Hy-Top spaghetti and meatballs

Food Hold spaghetti & meatballs

Essential Everyday spaghetti with meatballs

Hannaford spaghetti & meatballs

Food Club spaghetti & meatballs

The labels all say the meatballs are made with pork, chicken and beef and are in tomato sauce.

The Chef Boyardee cans bear the package code 2100700500 and a use-by date of Dec. 26, 2018. The rest have the package code 2100701200 and a use-by date of Jan. 2, 2019. They all have the establishment number “EST. 794M” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Conagra said the mislabeling was detected June 6 when it received notice from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.

There have been no reported cases of illness due to consumption of the products, according to the recall notice, but people who have bought the recalled food are urged not to eat it. Instead, they should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

