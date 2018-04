A Starbucks in California treats black and white men differently, according to accuser's video

On Thursday, at about 4:37 p.m. at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, a female employee called police to report "two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave," according to the 911 call, which was released Tuesday. Officers arrived at the Starbucks about 4:41, according to the tape, and at 4:44, officers requested backup and a supervisor for "a group of males causing a disturbance."