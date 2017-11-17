Stitch Fix IPO: Online styling service's shares jump 14% in stock market debut

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc., an online clothing styling service, jumped 14% in their stock market debut after the company raised $120 million in an initial public offering.

The San Francisco company, which has nearly 2.2 million active users, ships shoppers clothing to try on at home before they buy. Customers pay $20 to receive five items, and they can ship back whatever they don't like. They're charged for anything they keep, minus the $20 fee.

Stitch Fix sold 8 million shares at $15 each, below what it had expected. It previously had said it wanted to sell 10 million shares for between $18 and $20 each.

The stock, trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SFIX,” rose $2.10 to $17.10 shortly after it began trading Friday morning.