Small U.S. businesses say Trump's new tariffs will make it harder for them to compete

Small businesses around the country said they are bracing for the latest round of tariffs, which could cut into already thin profits and leave them with little choice but to pass additional costs along to customers beginning this holiday season. And while larger retailers such as Walmart, JC Penney and Amazon say they have already locked in low-priced inventory for the holidays, independent retailers tend to rely on third-party suppliers to import products for them, giving them little control over where their goods come from or how much they cost. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post.)