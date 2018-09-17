Salesforce's Marc Benioff is buying Time magazine, boosting his influence

The Benioffs said they won’t be involved in day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions at the magazine and plan to keep its current leadership team in charge. Still, at a time when Trump counts mainstream American media as his personal enemy, Marc Benioff’s national profile is bound to grow with the deal. Time has featured Trump on its cover almost two dozen times since he announced his bid for the presidency — often accompanying critical stories. Benioff himself has been an outspoken critic of Trump in public appearances and through his Twitter account, where he often shares his progressive opinions.