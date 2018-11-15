Apple is recruiting chip engineers to work in Qualcomm's backyard

The move to hire wireless technology experts in Qualcomm’s backyard only intensifies that fight, indicating Apple is moving to even further reduce its reliance on external chipmakers and could be gearing up to launch more wireless chips in house. Apple already makes several of its own chips, including those for the main processor of its devices, graphics engines and specific functions for Mac computers. It has also started shipping its own power management components in some products and plans to replace Intel chips in Macs in at least some computer models as early as 2020.