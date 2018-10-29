U.K. targets tech giants with a digital services tax that would start in 2020

The U.K. is targeting the likes of Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. by introducing a digital services tax that aims to raise about $500 million a year for the government.
U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond unveiled the measure in his Autumn Budget in London. He said it was designed to hit the largest internet businesses, not start-ups. It would affect profitable companies with annual revenues that exceed about $640 million, he said.
“We will consult on the detail to make sure we get it right, and to ensure that the U.K. continues to be the best place to start and scale up a tech business,” he said. “It will come into effect in April 2020.”
Representatives for Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The tax, which will be a temporary measure, follows the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s comments during a speech at the Conservative Party conference Oct. 1 that the U.K. would “go it alone” if a European Union version of the tax continued to stall.
The EU version of the tax — which can’t pass without the bloc’s unanimous support — is being blocked by countries such as the Czech Republic that argue the cost of collecting the tax would be higher than the revenue it would generate.
Controversially, tax practitioners said, the U.K. tax targets the tech giants’ revenue rather than their profits, which could make the U.K. a less attractive place for large tech companies to supply their services. Start-ups will not be in scope for the tax, Hammond emphasized.
Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates, an industry body, said the digital services tax was "a prudent step" but "the wrong approach."
"Tackling the digital tax question without coordinating efforts with the U.S. and EU as key global partners," he said, "will only further entrench Britain in an isolationist position we cannot afford."
The digital services tax was first proposed by the British government in a report on taxing the digital economy published in November 2017. The EU followed the U.K. with its own version of the proposed tax that it would apply to digital companies with total annual worldwide revenue of about $860 million and EU revenue of about 57 million euros (almost $65 million).