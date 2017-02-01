Facebook will report earnings today. Here's what analysts expect

Facebook Inc. is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon, and analysts expect the social media giant to say its user base and ad sales kept growing.

Despite some investor concerns that Facebook wasn’t attracting younger users as much as rival social media apps such as Snapchat, analyst surveys show that the Menlo Park, Calif., company continues to have good market share across a wide range of ages.

“We think the market’s big enough right now for a couple leading social players,” said Aaron Kessler, managing director at Raymond James. “We don’t think competition impacted Facebook much.”

Facebook’s ad numbers probably will receive a boost from election-related advertising, he said. The company’s advertising results will also be helped by Instagram, which, according to Kessler’s estimate, now represents about 10% of Facebook’s total ad dollars and drives “incremental revenues.”

In a note to clients, he said he would look for any additional updates on the monetization of messaging app WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired in 2014 for $21.8 billion, as well as its own Messenger app.

“Clearly they’ve been doing everything right, in terms of user growth and revenue growth,” said Michael Pachter, research analyst at Wedbush Securities.

During the last quarter, Facebook rolled out new features including Marketplace, a challenger to EBay and Craigslist through which users can arrange to buy and sell items among themselves. The company also debuted an ad-free, paid platform called Workplace, which functions as a communications tool for businesses and other organizations.

In November, Facebook said it found errors in how it calculated metrics for Pages — profiles that are geared toward businesses and celebrities. At the time, the company said the problem would be fixed in the coming weeks.

Shares of Facebook were up 1.3% to $132.04 around 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

