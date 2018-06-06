Google employees push to tie Alphabet executives' pay to workplace diversity

Although executives this year are more attuned to grievances, particularly those from employees, Zevin’s proposal has little chance of passing, given that Google’s billionaire co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have more than half the voting power. In opposing the plan, the company said in a filing that it wouldn’t “enhance Alphabet’s existing commitment to corporate sustainability,” noting that Page collects a salary of just $1 a year. A spokeswoman said the firm had no comment beyond the statement in the filing.