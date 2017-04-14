Google wants to give you fashion tips with its newest feature

Google is known for doing lots of things well — but fashion isn’t one of them. It is, after all, the company that tried to make Google Glass seem cool.

But the search giant isn’t giving up on style yet, announcing Friday a new feature for mobile users that could help them choose outfits.

Google will use its image search to show “inspirational lifestyle images and outfits” to those scanning through fashion product photos, offering ideas of how to style items in real life.

Google said its new feature will also show users “similar items” to the ones they’re browsing.

These moves may make Google a bigger competitor to Pinterest, which for many is the go-to destination for fashion inspiration. The San Francisco company has developed a visual search tool that allows users to upload images of items and find out where they can buy them or similar products.

“When it comes to fashion,” Google says in its statement, “it’s hard to know where to start.”

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga