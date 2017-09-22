Hewlett Packard Enterprise to cut 5,000 jobs, 10% of its workforce, report says

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is planning to lay off at least 5,000 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, according to a business media report.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that the job cuts, which will occur in the U.S. and abroad, are expected to begin before the end of the year. HP Enterprise did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Times.

HP Enterprise was created in 2015 as a result of Hewlett Packard Co.’s split into two companies. HP Inc. sells personal computers and printers; HP Enterprise focuses on commercial technology services and products.

Before the split was finalized, Hewlett Packard said it would reduce its staff by 25,000 to 30,000, with most on the enterprise side of the business.

Since those cuts, HP Enterprise has continued to slim down. This month the Palo Alto firm completed a spinoff its software units.

HP Enterprise is led by Meg Whitman, who was reportedly being considered for the chief executive position at ride-hailing firm Uber after the resignation of co-founder Travis Kalanick. Whitman tried to quash those rumors over the summer, tweeting that there was “a lot of work still to do at HPE and I am not going anywhere.”

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshah accepted the Uber post in August.

CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico on Wednesday, its powerful winds carving holes in the walls of 300-year-old homes, flooding neighborhoods, sucking metal roofs off buildings, downing 100-year-old trees and leaving the entire island without power. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico on Wednesday, its powerful winds carving holes in the walls of 300-year-old homes, flooding neighborhoods, sucking metal roofs off buildings, downing 100-year-old trees and leaving the entire island without power. CAPTION A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. CAPTION Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon CAPTION More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga