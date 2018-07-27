Slack buys rival workplace messaging services Hipchat and Stride

Hipchat launched in 2010. In September, Atlassian started trying to move Hipchat users to Stride, a new product with more of the features that Slack and Microsoft have been adding to their chat services. Stride offers audio and video conferencing and project tracking. When not enough users showed up, Atlassian entertained the idea of a sale. “We’re very proud of what the team has built,” Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said. “But at the same time, it is a crowded space, and there’s a pragmatic option there.”