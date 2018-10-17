Twitter shares millions of tweets linked to Russia and Iran, shedding light on manipulative messaging

The Russian operation had multiple goals, including interfering in the U.S. presidential election, dividing polarized online communities, unifying support for Russia’s international interests and weakening trust in American institutions, according to DFRLab. One main purpose was to prevent a victory by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, with Russian troll accounts amplifying the hashtag #CrookedHillary and alleging voter fraud in favor of Clinton on election day. One tweet from an account masquerading as the Tennessee GOP read, "BREAKING: Machine refuses to allow Vote For Trump in Pennsylvania! RT the hell out of IT! #VoterFraud." It was retweeted more than 25,000 times.