Twitter's No. 2, Anthony Noto, resigns to become chief executive of SoFi

Twitter hired Noto, 49, as CFO in 2014 — with a stock award worth more than $60 million — after his career in banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where he helped Twitter go public. He served as the social media company's finance head before taking over as chief operating officer in 2016. Noto has played a leading role in directing the company's product vision, especially in shaping the platform's future around live video streaming.