Does Uber's defeat in New York stem from Travis Kalanick's choices or Dara Khosrowshahi's?

Meanwhile, Uber drivers themselves supported restrictions on the number of cars allowed on the road. In 2015, drivers served as a powerful political tool in Uber's pocket. It didn’t help that Uber cut fares at least twice in New York over the last three years as competition increased, antagonizing drivers. Uber riders also didn't rally to the cause. Many customers now hold a negative view of the company they rely on to get around the city. And with so many cars on the road, nobody really felt worried they wouldn't be able to hail an Uber. Three years after their all-out campaign, who was left to mobilize?