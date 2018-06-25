Toys R Us ex-CEO is trying to reboot the company, sources say

Jerry Storch, a former chief executive officer of the defunct toy chain, has been working with multiple investors on a plan to reboot the retailer in the United States, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be named because the talks are private. Credit Suisse Group AG is being used as a financial advisor and the discussions have included Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., the investment firm that acquired the Canadian unit of Toys R Us, some of the people said.