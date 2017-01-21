Delta Air Lines calls for diversity training following onboard incidents

In the wake of two embarrassing on-board incidents, Delta Air Lines is expediting diversity training for all of its flight attendants and customer service workers in the terminals.

The training was mandated for all executives last year and was planned to be eventually expanded to flight attendants this year. But officials at the Atlanta-based carrier said the timing of the training has been pushed up to start in March after the two recent incidents.

In November, Delta apologized for failing to remove a man from a flight after he launched an expletive-laced speech in support for Donald Trump. Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastain later banned the man for life from the airline.

A few weeks earlier, Delta had to apologize to an African American doctor who was rebuffed by a flight attendant when she offered to help a sick passenger.

Delta already requires diversity training for new employees and again on an annual basis.

The new “inclusion training” — involving online lessons and group discussions — was mandated four months ago for all executives. Delta officials said the two incidents have forced the airline to expedite the training for flight attendants and front-line airport workers.

