Four Seasons hotel guests can text a request for more towels in 100 different languages

Forgot to pack a toothbrush or need more towels in your hotel room?
If you are staying at a Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts property, you can send a digital message using your smartphone, tablet or laptop to a hotel staffer to request help or information.
The chat program has gone live at 70 Four Seasons hotels, including seven in Southern California. The entire 106 properties in the chain are expected to have the chat service by next year.
Four Seasons is not the first hotel chain to promote an online chat feature. Marriott International, the world’s biggest hotel company, also offers a chat service — but only from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time, according to the hotel website.
The Toronto-based Four Seasons said its texting program is different because the messages, sent via the Four Seasons App, Facebook Messenger, WeChat or SMS, go directly to an employee in the hotel where the texting guest is staying.
In addition, the Four Seasons chat service instantly translates more than 100 languages to communicate in the language used by the hotel staff.
So far, guests are averaging six text messages per stay, requesting such mundane things as towels, toothpaste and soap.
“The majority are typical hotel guests requests,” said Lucy Zepp, a spokeswoman for the hotel chain.
