Tronc buys Virginia's biggest newspaper, the Virginian-Pilot

Nancy Meyer, Tronc's regional manager, will oversee integration efforts of the acquisition, working with local leaders at both the Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, the company said. Tribune Co. — which a few years ago split into two pieces: Tribune Media Co. and the company that became Tronc— bought the Daily Press for $200 million in 1986. In 2014, Tribune Co. bought the Capital in Annapolis and the Carroll County Times, both in Maryland, for nearly $30 million from Landmark, expanding the reach of the company's Baltimore Sun.