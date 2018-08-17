Advertisement

Trump calls for study on ending to quarterly earnings reports

By Bloomberg
Aug 17, 2018 | 5:10 AM
President Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Aug. 16. (Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump said Friday he’s asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to study ending quarterly reporting for U.S. businesses in order to ease regulations and spur growth.

"In speaking with some of the world’s top business leaders I asked what it is that would make business (jobs) even better in the U.S. ‘Stop quarterly reporting & go to a six month system,’ said one. That would allow greater flexibility & save money. I have asked the SEC to study!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

SEC spokesmen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

