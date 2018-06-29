Trump's tax overhaul is losing popularity

American families are unsure if they are actually benefiting from the tax cut, and small businesses say they are confused by the complex changes affecting them. A recent poll from Monmouth University found 34% of adults approved of the tax cut now, a slide from January when adults were about evenly split between approving and disapproving. And only about a third of families say they are better off because of the cuts, according to polls by Politico and the New York Times.