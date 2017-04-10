United Airlines suffers more bad publicity after passenger is dragged from overbooked plane

Less than a month after enduring harsh criticism for denying boarding to two teenage girls over “inappropriate” clothing, United Airlines is again on the defensive over an incident involving a passenger dragged off an overbooked plane.

The Chicago-based carrier said it was following procedure Sunday night when the airline realized that it had overbooked an 80-seat jet flying from Chicago to Louisville, Ky., and could not get enough passengers to voluntarily give up their seats.

The incident, caught on video by several passengers, shows a man whom the airline picked to boot from the flight, screaming as airport police drag him out of his seat and down the aisle while some other fliers call out in protest.

A United Airlines spokesman said the man was delaying the flight by refusing to give up his seat. The flight was delayed by about two hours, according to online records.

“We are focused on our customers, on getting them to their destination on time,” said United spokesman Charles Hobart.

In a statement, United chief executive Oscar Munoz said the airline is reviewing the conduct of his employees.

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United,” he said. “I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers.”

But public relations experts say United could have handled the incident more tactfully, perhaps by choosing another passenger to remove or by offering greater compensation to free up a seat. United Airlines declined to disclose how much money they offered passengers to voluntarily give up their seats.

“This is what we call in crisis management ‘creating your own crisis,’” said Eric Rose, a crisis management expert with Los Angeles-based Englander, Knabe & Allen. “They created their own crisis and handled it miserably.”

This incident comes a few weeks after United Airlines refused to allow two teenage girls onto a flight for wearing stretchy, form-fitting pants because they violated the airline’s dress code for employees and their family and friends.

That decision sparked swift outrage on social media, with critics calling the airline sexist and vowing to stop flying the carrier. It drew in celebrities, including comedian Sarah Silverman and actors Patricia Arquette and William Shatner, who chastised the airline’s handling of the “leggings incident.”

Last month, PRWeek, a trade publication for the public relations industry, awarded Munoz its coveted “Communicator of the Year” award for his “ability to connect and share with employees his vision for the airline, and get them to rally behind it.”

