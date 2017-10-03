Senators grill Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan in committee hearing on accounts scandal

Senate Banking Committee members wasted no time Tuesday aggressively questioning Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan about the bank’s creation of millions of unauthorized consumer accounts on the roughly one-year anniversary of the scandal that has damaged the bank’s reputation.

After prepared remarks in which Sloan laid out a number of reforms the San Francisco bank has undertaken since the bank paid a $185-million regulatory settlement in September 2016, senators on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee began to question him on other problems that have come to light.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the committee’s ranking Democrat, brought up the bank’s disclosure in July that it would pay $80 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of customers who were forced to pay for auto insurance policies they didn’t need.

“The board chose to limit the scope of the review to the community bank,” he said. “It should have known or should have wanted to know that other problems” existed in other divisions.

Noting the recent data breach at credit reporting giant Equifax, Brown said, “It’s no wonder the public doesn’t trust our financial system.”

Other problems that have cropped up at Wells Fargo over the last year include allegations the bank improperly changed the terms of mortgage loans for bankrupt borrowers, signed up customers for unauthorized life insurance policies and overcharged small businesses for credit- and debit-card processing services.

Sloan, though, said in his remarks that the company was “a better bank today than it was a year ago,” and pledged the bank would improve more over the next year.

Wells Fargo has admitted that it created as many as 2.1 million accounts in customers’ names without their knowledge or authorization. A recent expanded audit showed that the estimated number of unauthorized accounts could be as high as 3.5 million. It also has agreed to settle several class-action lawsuits for $142 million.

Sloan took over the bank after the scandal forced former CEO John Stumpf to step down in October of last year.

Committee Chairman Sen. Michael Crapo (R-Idaho) said new disclosures from the bank related to the unauthorized accounts scandal also “merit scrutiny.”

The bank’s pressure-cooker sales culture was first detailed in a 2013 Los Angeles Times report.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga