Wells Fargo posts $5.8-billion quarterly profit, topping forecasts

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $5.81 billion.

The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $24.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.17 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.29 billion.

Wells Fargo shares have risen roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 9 percent. The stock has increased 15 percent in the last 12 months.

ALSO

Airbnb host must pay $5,000 for canceling reservation based on race

Martin Shkreli trial: Investors describe 'Pharma Bro' as shady — but profitable

Companies like Uber are staying private longer. Without public market scrutiny, who's holding them accountable?